Fun Harvest of Prickly Pears (Tunas)

Prickly pears are a famiiar sight in the southwestern United States, and many other parts of the world. Today, we will go on a short outting and experience an easy way to harvest this delicious fruit, and then prepare it for consumption. Enjoy!