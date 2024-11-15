FIAT FOOD WITH MATTHEW LYSIAK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former investigative reporter, Matthew Lysiak, gives his unique perspective on how the US food supply changed in 1971 when the dollar changed to fiat currency. Hear what organizations were responsible for the 55 year gaslighting campaign to shift the American diet from healthy meats to grains and sugar to keep food prices low, which led to unmeasurable health problems in the entire population.
#FiatFood #FoodSupply #USDA #MatthewLysiak