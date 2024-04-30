BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AMERICA 2024: State Of Emergency-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 29 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
104 views • 12 months ago

Tornadoes killed four people in Oklahoma and left thousands without power Sunday after a destructive outbreak of severe weather flattened buildings in the heart of one rural town and injured at least 100 people across the state. More than 20,000 people were still without electricity hours after tornadoes began late Saturday night. The destruction was extensive in Sulphur, a town of about 5,000 people, where a tornado crumpled many downtown buildings, tossed cars and buses and sheared the roofs off houses across a 15-block radius. "You just can't believe the destruction," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said during a visit to the hard-hit town. "It seems like every business downtown has been destroyed." The condition of Oklahoma is very much the condition of our entire nation, a true end times state of emergency. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the Midwest took a severe hit this weekend with tornadoes, hail storms and thunderstorms. Many NTEB'ers were in the direct path of the storms, and it was a terrifying time. 2024 is an election year, and another storm is brewing right now which threatens to inflict great damage on our nation just as it did last time it happened in 2020. Colleges and universities are shutting down for the summer, and many graduation ceremonies have already been cancelled. This storm is pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel, and it is a tremendous excuse for the anarchist factions that plague America to once again storm our streets, burning down buildings and killing innocent people. America is a nation on the brink, and it will only take just another, little end times push to send it over the edge.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
