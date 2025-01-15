Pastors and Imams you need to know this truth Individuals also need to get ready for round 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They shut down the right to celebrate God. They persecuted the leaders of the assembly They charged them with criminal action Lawyers brought them into court claiming article 2 of the charter People get ready round two is coming People get out of being a people and be one individual in one capacity
https://www.eternallyaware.com/index.html