The Secret Behind Communism | Dr. David Duke
The ethnic origins of the Russian Revolution and the greatest holocaust in the history of mankind.

- Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: "You must understand. The leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse. The October Revolution was not what you call in America the 'Russian Revolution.' It was an invasion and conquest over the Russian people. More of my countrymen suffered horrific crimes at their bloodstained hands than any people or nation ever suffered in the entirety of human history. It cannot be overstated. Bolshevism committed the greatest human slaughter of all time. The fact that most of the world is ignorant and uncaring about this enormous crime is proof that the global media is in the hands of the perpetrators."

🔗 All Credit To Dr. David Duke: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aBZPSfLIHt8v

🔗 Buy The Book - The Secret Behind Communism By Dr. David Duke ► HERE: https://daviddukeonline.com/product/the-secret-behind-communism/

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator: https://daviddukeonline.com/product/make-gift-to-dr-duke-and-his-vital-work/

🔗 Dr. David Duke WebSite: https://davidduke.com/

📖 Read - The Secret Behind Communism By Dr. David Duke ► HERE: https://archive.org/details/TheSecretBehindCommunism_201812/mode/2up

Mirrored - Just a Dude

SUPPORT JUST A DUDE:

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

historyholocaustdavid dukebolshevismrussian revolutionjewish supremacismthe secret behind communismaleksandr solzhenitsynfrank britton
