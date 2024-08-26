BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Part12 Hakoniwa box world Population Adjustment
Spiritual Valley
Spiritual Valley
4 followers
1
222 views • 8 months ago

●Part 12:

What is the boxed constant adjustment system? This is a system that is triggered when the population continues to increase with the extremes of the material world and reaches a certain critical point. And in addition to ‘population adjustment’, there are also ‘population plagues’, ‘population disasters’ and ‘population earthquakes’ that are caused in the box garden. Furthermore, the boxyard world is currently in the middle of a radio war. In 2025, the time of ‘settlement’ is approaching for the box garden world.

Keywords
universevaccinematrixaiartificial intelligencejapanhumanoidfree willtranshumanaginpcreptilianvirtual realityelon maskmetasimulation hypothesismetaversehow world workssecret of earthjapanese spritualjapanese spiritquolialibetbenjamin libet
