Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 23, 2024

Episode 2265 - Why is 80% of people in the United States deficient in magnesium? -What body side effects are related to magnesium deficiency? -What do some think is going to be the final nail in the coffin for the United States? What bill passed? -Is America so focused on other countries that we are neglecting what is going on in our own country? -Why are we dispersing weapons all over? And where do you stand? -Why does the States need a blank check to help with immigration assistances? Democrats are trying to push a bill about making it full term abortions. -Covid vaccination percentages in a study are bogus, why? -Is the P53gene being blocked and suppressed by spike proteins and the spike proteins helping multiply cancer cells? -What city do you think will fall first from violence?-Can magnesium help with your joints and reduce arthritis?-Importance of D3 levels?