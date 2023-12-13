Create New Account
They Will Create a 50% Stock Market Crash to Usher in CBDCs in 2024 Warns Edward Dowd
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Daniela Cambone sits down with Edward Dowd, founder of Phinance Technologies, to discuss the potential for a financial breakdown in 2024 and the role of central bank digital currencies. He highlights the unraveling of the banking system and the need for sound money. Dowd also explores the impact of political factors, particularly in an election year, on the stock market and the overall economy.

