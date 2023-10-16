THE AWAKENING (2010) MAX IGAN DOCUMENTARY # 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAX IGAN 5th Film
In the 21st century, the world is experiencing difficult times. No matter how one chooses to look at things, or how much of a positive attitude one tries to adopt, there is still a great deal of uncertainty among most people in regards to the future and many of those who have taken the time to investigate and who are aware of such things, see the situation as hopeless and many feel powerless in the face of the New World Order Leviathan that is ever more quickly engulfing our civilization. Yet the reality is that the people are not powerless all, in fact quite the opposite is true, for there isa very simple and effective way to stop the new world order in its tracks.