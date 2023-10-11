💔 "MY KID DIED IN MY HANDS" - A Palestinian Mother Wails, Screams & Pleads to the World to Just STOP!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💔 "MY KID DIED IN MY HANDS": Watch as mother wails, screams and pleads to world to just STOP, saying her child got killed before he even had anything to eat.
While heart-breaking images (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/29030) continue to emerge from Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes, US warmongers are calling for Gaza to be "levelled" (https://t.me/IntelRepublic/29063)...