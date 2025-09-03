CHAPTER 2.1 THE FOUNDING OF USSA AND ITS IMMEDIATE DEMISE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This chapter describes the founding of USA, and its immediate capture by the British crown and its Banksters. It explains how the Khazarian mafia has managed to subvert and extinguish the American dream, "because you have to be asleep to believe it" ( George Carlin ( RIP)).
The book can be found on amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976
Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid