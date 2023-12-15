Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 15, 2023
Episode 2173 - Statins and co enzyme q10. Do statins increase life expectancy? Are statins mitochondrial toxins? Can cats cause schizophrenia? Ted goes into detail about humans and parasites. 30 year old gospel singer drops dead on stage. Why are natural treatment protocols suppressed? When did our government get so compromised? Why are so many nurses quitting their profession? Plus much more! High energy must listen show!

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

