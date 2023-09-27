Dr. Daniel Nagase, Psyops and Thought Process

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode #2 with Dr. Daniel Nagase. His latest set of substacks is about psyops and in this episode we start to unravel the psyops that we are in and have been part of for many years. It is always an interesting road when we start to explore the what ifs. Who are some of the heros of the movement?
Follow and subscribe to Dr. Nagase's substack here.
https://danielnagase.substack.com
https://substack.com/profile/74647217-daniel-nagase-md/posts