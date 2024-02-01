Create New Account
No Peace - Even In Death
The Kokoda Kid
Published 25 days ago

Even the dead are being hunted down by Israeli Forces as the IDF uses bulldozers to dig up Palestinian graves.

Video Sourced From:

Novara Media

Closing Theme Music:

'Too Crazy' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

NOTE: There is no connection between Novara Media or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

genocidecriminalsmurdererscriminal actionisraeli war crimesgraverobbers

