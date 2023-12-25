[Jan 23, 2019] TFR - 142 - Revolutionary Radio with Mark Sargent, Patricia Steere, Bob Knodel and Jeran Campanella: Behind The Curve And Nat Geo Take On Flat Earth

My guests for this show were Mark Sargent, Patricia Steere, Bob Knodel and Jaren Campanella. We discussed the recently released documentary, “Behind the Curve” telling the rest of the story not aired and exposing the way some things were twisted and distorted to misrepresent the truth. At the end, we also discussed National Geographic’s handling of the Salton Sea experiment last summer, which was done by a “skeptic group” in the worst possible conditions for such a test.





