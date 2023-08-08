BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔍 Unraveling Hidden Stress Patterns 💭
26 views • 08/08/2023

🧠 Did you know that some of our stress patterns stem from childhood? Let's dive into it with Marcy Mckay, an award-winning author.🎙️ https://bit.ly/3MuweBV 🎧

😌 Marcy explains that Stress isn't always obvious. Anxiety, insomnia, and more can link back to childhood coping methods we picked up. Or Childhood Patterns Shape Stress! 🌱

🌟 Connect the Dots: Overeating, overspending, even overdrinking might be rooted in early experiences.

💡 Insight Matters: Understanding your past helps you navigate present stress better.

🕰️ Start Early: Stress habits form by age seven, solidify by fourteen – childhood's influence runs deep.

🌈 Break the Cycle: Spot the patterns, rewrite your stress story. Let's journey to healing! 💚

