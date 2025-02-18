Freed But Not Free!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces raided the home of freed prisoner Mazen Al-Qadi in Al-Bireh, threatening his family and preventing them from holding a reception in his honor. Al-Qadi, a resistance fighter during the Second Intifada, was sentenced to three life sentences plus 25 years and had been detained since 2002. His release follows the "Toufan Al-Aqsa" deal, but the occupation continues to target his family and disrupt their efforts to celebrate his freedom.
Reporting: mohamad turkman
Filmed: 15/02/2025
