Freed But Not Free!
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
The occupation forces raided the home of freed prisoner Mazen Al-Qadi in Al-Bireh, threatening his family and preventing them from holding a reception in his honor. Al-Qadi, a resistance fighter during the Second Intifada, was sentenced to three life sentences plus 25 years and had been detained since 2002. His release follows the "Toufan Al-Aqsa" deal, but the occupation continues to target his family and disrupt their efforts to celebrate his freedom.

 

Reporting: mohamad turkman

Filmed: 15/02/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
