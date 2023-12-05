BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Injured Elephant Almost Gave Up, But Then A Man Appeared!
High Hopes
High Hopes
105 views • 12/05/2023

Incredible Stories


Dec 4, 2023


Pretty Boy was known to park rangers as one of the most calm elephants they had ever seen. He seemed to like humans and wanted to have human interaction. He roamed the area and could even go out of the national park onto other farms. He had a lot of freedom. But it came at a price. One day the elephant showed up with a huge hole on his head. He walked around the park injured for weeks. The injured elephant was almost ready to give up, but then a man appeared, and something remarkable happened.


Sources: https://pastebin.com/

Music: Bensounds/Youtube Library


Incredible stories wants to bring via actual true stories education and entertainment to all English viewers. We publish top 10, top 5, trending stories, storytime, stories in english and interesting stories. We are inspired by channels like Wonderbot, Extreme Trends and Did You Know to make these types of video’s. Do you have an idea for a video topic? Let us know in the comments!


Subscribe so that you won’t miss our recommended stories whenever we publish a new video! Grab some popcorn and get ready for the best and most interesting stories on Youtube!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvSfnQqLEaY

national parkmaninjuredcalmelephantincredible storiespretty boyhole in his head
