Major University Bans Phrases Like ‘Christmas Trees’ & ‘Overweight’ | Ep. 114

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the name of feelings, Michigan State University—a campus supposedly full of adults—warns students and faculty not to use bigoted phrases like “Christmas trees,” “terrorist,” or “overweight,” because someone may be offended at some point.
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2023