BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Israel Keeps Airports Open With Missiles Flying
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 10/17/2023

Two Bit da Vinci


Oct 17, 2023


I was surprised to learn that Israel still has flight operations in and out of Ben Gurion Airport, their main international airport. This is unheard of for most of the world, in times of missile conflict, but no Israel. So how do they keep flights safe? Well, the unsung hero of their air defenses, the Iron Dome. But there are some cracks in the armor that I uncovered, and there's a lot more to this story. So let's figure this out together.


》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly

Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon

Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla


》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe


》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage


》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]


》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci

Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci

Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:15 - Why

3:50 - The History

5:45 - Israels Airport Strategy

6:30 - Iron Dome

10:30 - How it works

16:00 - Iron Beam


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,gaza strip,hamas attack,israel news,ht news,israel palestine,israel war,palestine and israel history,palestine vs israel,tel-aviv airport,How Israel Keeps Airports Open With Missiles Flying,iron dome israel,iron dome explained,iron dome system,iron dome defense system,iron dome israel defense system,iron dome how it works,iron beam,israel iron dome,israel iron beam laser,israel iron dome explained,israel iron dome system,hamas


MIrrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2Mq7W4nCXE

Keywords
israelsafetyflyingmissilesairportsiron dometwo bit da vinciben gurion airportiron beamopen for business
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy