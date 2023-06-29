Brighteon Broadcast News, June 29, 2023 - CDC issues MALARIA ALERT as vaccines are readied for next plandemic psyop

0:00 Intro

3:28 Programming Notes

8:26 Titan Submarine

13:52 Electric Vehicles

18:55 The Fall of Democracy

33:36 Malaria Alert

Interview with Dick Russell





- New commenting system coming to Brighteon.com

- More resources on stockpiling ingredients for chlorine dioxide

- 250 Hollywood woke fascists try to SILENCE anyone who criticizes trans mutilations of children

- Electric vehicles cause TWICE the damage to roads due to extreme weight

- OceanGate submarine used discount second-hand carbon fiber rated for AIRPLANES, not subs

- Dictator Zelensky says NO ELECTIONS until the war is over

- Biden may try the same tactic: Use WAR to stay in power indefinitely

- Ukraine isn't a democracy; it's a tyrannical dictatorship with no free speech or free press allowed

- Florida and CDC now pushing MALARIA panic psyop

- Will Malaria vaccines be pushed as the next experimental injection for the gullible masses?

- What works against malaria: Artemisinin

- The entire corporate media will try to SILENCE anyone talking about artemisinin from sweet wormwood herb

- Just like they tried to cover up the truth about ivermectin

- Full interview with Dick Russell, author of "The Real RFK, Jr."





