President Trump's 'Grassy Knoll'
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
39 views • 10 months ago

Join Clayton, Natali, David & Philip from 'Redacted', as they delve deeper into the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at his recent rally in Pennsylvania. There are many questions to be asked and, as the days and weeks go by, many more questions shall come to the fore.

Was there more than one shooter? Did law enforcement know about someone with a rifle on the very roof of the Command Centre Don't worry. We'll get to the bottom of this very quickly, just like we did with the JFK shooting in Dallas, Texas in 1963.


Video Source:

Redacted News with Clayton & Natali Morris


Closing Theme Music:

'Closed Curtains' by David Renda

Fesliyan Studios


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pce fri00:39

