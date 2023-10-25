Ukrainian Militant Shared his Opinion about the Situation in the Country - the Army is Running Out of Men and Ukrainian Politicians & Media Lie to the Public

Ukrainian militant shared his opinion about the situation in the country, the army is running out of men, meanwhile Ukrainian politicians and media lie to the public on how "good", is everything at the front:

- We're running out. We'll run out soon... Some will go crazy, some will end up in an asylum, some will simply die or lose an arm or a leg... We need to stop telling people through TV that we have already... defeated everyone. You don’t need to cram propaganda into people’s brains that we are doing just fine. We are not doing fine. It's hard for us. It's hard for the guys. Guys spend 18 months without rotation, without replacements. And they understand that there is no one to replace them.... People have no motivation. And the first problem of the lack of motivation is these never-ending stories about how good everything is. We need to tell people the truth as it is.