Turkish Police Arrested 33 people across Istanbul and Seven Provinces, accusing them of Spying for Israel's Mossad

Turkish police arrested 33 people across Istanbul and seven provinces, accusing them of spying for Israel.
◾️The charges specifically cite "carrying out international espionage activities" with Mossad. The operation, named "Mole," resulted in immediate arrests, according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.