August 23, 2025

rt.com









Russia's work continues in Western Europe despite frosty relations with elites in a few countries. That's according to President Vladimir Putin who sees a warming trend between Moscow and Washington with potential co-operation in the Arctic and Alaska under discussion. The US President promises to get to the bottom of why the meeting between Putin and Zelensky hasn't taken place. Russia's top diplomat reveals what's behind the problem. And the defeat of Hamas is top priority as Israel launches a new operation in Gaza. Reports based on Israeli intel say that one in six of those killed by the IDF since the war began were fighters for the militant group.





