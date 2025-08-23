BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - August 23 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • 3 weeks ago

August 23, 2025

rt.com



Russia's work continues in Western Europe despite frosty relations with elites in a few countries. That's according to President Vladimir Putin who sees a warming trend between Moscow and Washington with potential co-operation in the Arctic and Alaska under discussion. The US President promises to get to the bottom of why the meeting between Putin and Zelensky hasn't taken place. Russia's top diplomat reveals what's behind the problem. And the defeat of Hamas is top priority as Israel launches a new operation in Gaza. Reports based on Israeli intel say that one in six of those killed by the IDF since the war began were fighters for the militant group.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy