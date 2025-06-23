Big Brother Uses 5G to Expand Surveillance and Collect Personal Data - Scott McCollough

Technology is developing at an incredibly rapid pace, and while there are certainly benefits of tech, there are some major downsides, as well. Scott McCollough is an attorney who has worked with Children’s Health Defense, and he is wary of the dangers technology poses to culture and society. He discusses the “environmental toxin” of 5G towers and EMF waves, which can have a negative physical effect on a majority of the population. Scott also shares that at least 1.5 percent of Americans, or around 5 million people, have “severe” symptoms related to the invisible radiation and frequencies surrounding them. Scott discusses the importance of autonomy and the difference between autonomy privacy versus information privacy in the ever-expanding web of surveillance from Big Tech and overarching global networks collecting data with 5G.









TAKEAWAYS





The 5G network has an immense ability to surveil and capture information





Autonomy privacy is the ability to make your own decisions about how you live your life





The surveillance and damage of 5G and EMF is a political question





To resist the destructive effects of 5G and surveillance, make your voice heard peacefully through civic involvement









