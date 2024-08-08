BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You're Looking For A Leader With Great Leadership Qualities & A Heart For The People
The Warrior Channel
The Warrior Channel
125 followers
2
50 views • 9 months ago

You're Looking For A Leader With Great Leadership Qualities & A Heart For The People

The Politicians' Contract & Act

You have several options at this juncture. By clicking the first link below, you will be able to listen to the informational sound track. The first link is great for audible info but there is no access to the printable form. I suggest that you check out both. The second link does have a downloadable PDF file that can be easily printed and mail to the politician of your choice. You will discover that this contract can be sent to a politician by an individual or group of people. It is highly affective either way. 

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract

current eventspoliticsgeoengineeringworldsurvivaleliteisraelpalestinewargovernment911troublegoldsilverhelpsupportwe the peoplecontractpoliticianenergy weaponsmohccreator almightythe politicians contract acttime in operation
