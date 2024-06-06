Snack 'N Learn podcast. The Profit Concierge with Richard Blank. A Call Center Guru





https://youtu.be/O6ayksYkwKM?si=4iandqsMp04DlGHT

https://youtu.be/-eU4zIc8Bfw









Pam Prior, the Entrepreneur's CFO Quarterback; Radio Host; CEO of Priorities Group, Inc.; and #1 Bestselling Author of "Your First CFO: The Accounting Cure for Small Business Owners"





Pam Prior, Keynote Speaker,

Host of the "Cash Flow" Podcast

Awesome Podcast GUEST (Serving YOUR audience)

Founder, Profit Concierge® Financial Services

THE VIP Bookkeeping?? and FInancial Services Solution for Entrepreneurs

#1 Author of "Your First CFO: The Accounting Cure for Small Business Owners"

CEO of Priorities Group, Inc.

And - just for fun - a 30-year finance career in Fortune 50 and Private Equity

prior (get it?) to all this fun stuff

Proud Mom, Wife, Friend, Entrepreneur, and

Dog Owner (3 of 'em) living near Philadelphia, PA





A brilliant, down to earth, finance wrangler

who guides you on the path to confident control of your money mindset and business cash flow. Pam knows what you need to understand, and she cuts out the rest. You don’t need to BE a bookkeeper (though you might need to hire one! We’ll talk); you need to understand a specific set of numbers and how they shape your business. She meets you where you are and takes you where you want to go with no unnecessary, complicated terminology or lingo.





Richard’s journey in the call center space is filled with twists and turns. When he was 27 years old, he relocated to Costa Rica to train employees for one of the larger call centers in San Jose. With a mix of motivational public speaking style backed by tactful and appropriate rhetoric, Richard shared his knowledge and trained over 10 000 bilingual telemarketers. Richard Blank has the largest collection of restored American Pinball machines and antique Rockola Jukeboxes in Central America making gamification a strong part of CCC culture.Richard Blank is the Chief Executive Officer for Costa Rica’s Call Center since 2008.





Mr. Richard Blank holds a bachelors degree in Communication and Spanish from the University of Arizona and a certificate of language proficiency from the University of Sevilla, Spain. A Keynote speaker for Philadelphia's Abington High School 68th National Honors Society induction ceremony. In addition, inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame for Business. Giving back to Abington Senior High School is very important to Mr. Blank. As such, he endows a scholarship each year for students that plan on majoring in a world language at the university level.





Costa Rica’s Call Center (CCC) is a state of the art BPO telemarketing outsource company located in the capital city of San Jose, Costa Rica. Our main focus has been, and will always be to personally train each and every Central America call center agent so that we may offer the highest quality of outbound and inbound telemarketing solutions and bilingual customer service to small and medium sized international companies, entrepreneurs as well as fortune 500 companies.





We encourage you to visit one of our call centers on your next personal vacation or business trip to Central America’s paradise, Costa Rica. While you are here, we would recommend taking an extra day of your trip to visit breathtaking virgin beaches, play golf next to the ocean, try your luck at deep sea fishing, explore tropical jungles, climb volcanos or just relax in natural hot springs. Come and see for yourself why call center outsourcing in Costa Rica is a perfect solution for your growing company and a powerhouse in the BPO industry.





https://costaricascallcenter.com/en/outbound-bpo-campaigns/









