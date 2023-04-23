Live Chat with Paul; -125- Skinwalker radiation and 1.6ghz solved and the Science of everything

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels#UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation





Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Science stuff and questioning it

as accepted truth Plasma Spacetime radio big bang time travel time dilation

+ Skinwalker Science and Scientist Radiation and 1.6GHZ Radio

(NB update plasma spacetime pushed to next live!)

[00:04:00] (1c) UFO Drama

[00:10:00] (1d) Cameras getting to test and paranormal new captrure to show

next live or so!

[00:15:18] (2) Main Topic Begins - FlatEarthers debunk themselves - Too FUNNY!

[00:26:30] (3) Skinwalker Science and the Scientist Travis

[00:34:00] (3b) Radiation from Nukes in ground water is possible

[00:49:00] (3c) Do gamma and xrays and microwaves effect brain

to see ghosts? or cause a portal?

[00:51:00] (3d) Radio Active Basements (RADON GAS)

[00:58:00] (3e) Re-Cap underground tunnels near Denver Airport is parallel to Skinwalker

Ranch and the Rocky Mountains

[01:06:00] (3f) Chinese Balloons with Antennas passing over and planes to Denver airport

Lights seens 100+miles away and radio signal too???

[01:09:00] (3g) Radiation per State and which is the highest

[01:14:00] (3h) Paul catches up on chat but skims and misses some stuff

from some people! SORRY! its hard for me and my eyes and in TUTOR mode!

[01:16:00] (4) Paul now looks up radiation in Slate but was meant to do shale! LOL

but he gets the info in the END!

[01:38:00] (4b) A nice PDF with easy info layout is found

[01:43:00] (5) 1.6GHZ Radio and Military Sky HUB Com stations and more!

[01:54:00] (5b) Paul looks on the map for AFBS and Skinwalker location to them!

[02:20:00] (6) Wireless Power of 1.6kw Military experiment

[02:25:40] (7) Atoms and electrons and Photons and entanglement science

[03:14:00] (8) Paul has a mini-break for toilet time.

[03:16:00] (9) Paul decides to have openlines Gabber joins and pushes

the Plasma and spacetime etc stuff for another show slot!

[03:24:00] (10) Gabber talks about his work with video for china on UFO shills etc

[03:33:00] (11) Random topics related to UFOs - Science of Underground Bases

[04:48:00] (12) Plug for Alien Scientist - and a interesting episode he did with

GUFON on tunnels at a university and Meta-Materials.





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.





Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)

A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout

is now HERE!

(https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs)

cheers Paul.





All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!

https://linktr.ee/totclinks

our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low

as $1 a month then thanks very much ***

Find all ways to donate here including monthly options

That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does!

https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com









Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here

( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item

which goes towards production costs)

https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/





Thanks to the Following





Paul S. (Music)

Free Music Archive (creative commons music)

Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3





ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education

a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.