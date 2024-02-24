Nasarean Adam & Eve

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explore the Adam & Eve story as presented in The Holy Megillah: Nasarean Bible of the Essene Way. It is quite different from the mainstream versions, and cross-referenced with the books of Dolores Cannon and the Telos series by Aurelia Louise Jones, and verified by the transdimensional vortex mathematics and holy alphanumeric code of Gematria.
t.me/theholymegillah
tarotbykeyth.com