© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Democrat Party is a House of Smoke and Mirrors | Mark Levin
Democrats are the party of smoke and mirrors. While they proclaim themselves a friend to the oppressed and a proponent of the “little guy”, their sordid history reveals a much more caustic chronology.
From Democrats' deep entanglement with slavery, to their attacks on individual freedoms, Mark reveals their party's role in shaping decisions that tear apart the fabric of our nation, and threaten to lead us down a path of destruction.
https://get.blazetv.com/levin/