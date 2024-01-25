Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💩🤮 The WEF Declares Humans Must Eat Feces and Drink Urine To Fight Climate Change.......😠😡 These psychopaths should be fed their own turd burgers while awaiting sentencing 😡😡😡
channel image
Puretrauma357
1635 Subscribers
78 views
Published a month ago

💩🤮 The WEF Declares Humans Must Eat Feces and Drink Urine To Fight Climate Change.......😠😡

These psychopaths should be fed their own turd burgers while awaiting sentencing 😡😡😡

Keywords
eatwantwefpissus toshit and drink

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket