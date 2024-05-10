Dr. Phil, Mosab Yousef: Truth Behind Hamas; Unmasking Their Violent Intentions | Dr. Phil Primetime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a groundbreaking episode of Dr. Phil Primetime, Dr. Phil McGraw sits down with Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of a notorious Hamas leader, to reveal the hidden truths behind one of the world's most notorious terrorist organizations. With exclusive access and unprecedented insight, this interview delves into the heart of Hamas' violent intentions and the personal journey of one man caught in its web.