Why ProImmune
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
21 views • 4 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

This product, called ProImmune, is a powder. This powder is listed in the Physician's Desk Reference. It literally is glutamine. It's L-cysteine. Don't take NAC, don't take NAD, don't take pills. If you can't spell NAC and NAD, and tell me how N-acetyl cysteine is going to destroy your ability to make glutathione, because that's what this is, glutamine, L-cysteine and glycine. Ah, so glyphosate gets to the soil and in your food, that's going to destroy your Acetylmethionine.

That's not what your X chromosome uses; your antivirals. So here's ATP and amino acid. So when you're aerobic, on the bottom left, you make so much lactate and you stay purple. You stay in Jesusville. When you make hypoxic, you make much more of it. You're hypoxic, so you've got to drive oxygen to the tissues to kill the parasites.

Parasites rob oxygen. Lack of oxygen is no human. When you have a virus, you don't need to cremate the body because you're dead. The virus is an obligate parasite, the parasite in the environment at the nanometer, 10 to the minus nine.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/12/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6ta8t7-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

ProImmune: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/proimmuner-immune-formulation-200r-3-5-oz-100-g.html

Truth Seekers Presentation at: https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations

Keywords
newsimmune systemimmunitytruthheathglutathionejudy mikovitsdocofdetox
