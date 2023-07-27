The Westworld robots are malfunctioning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BREAKING: Mitch McConnell has cognitive malfunction at podium. Has to be escorted away by fellow Senators
Imagine having this elderly turtle as some kind of "leader" of your country. Politics is so fake and gay. Vaccinations have consequences....
Further Info:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mitch-mcconnell-escorted-away-after-freezing-during-news-conference
Source @Oracle Research Centre 2.0