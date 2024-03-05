Bernadette Smith: RNC Michigan's National Committeewoman Candidate

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Bernadette Smith talks about her family and having a strong judeo-christian background. Bernadette is running for RNC National Committeewoman because she feels she has been preordained by the Lord to bring this country back together.





