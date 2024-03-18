Eerie Parallels Between Marxist Coup in Brazil & Democrat Schemes in US

The Deep State's efforts to enslave Brazil under the regime of Marxist would-be dictator Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva bear remarkable parallels to what Democrats and their Deep State handlers are doing in the United States, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From the dubious elections in each country, to the engineered "insurrection" where agent provocateurs invaded government buildings in Washington and Brasilia, to the weaponization of law enforcement to persecute political dissidents, the playbook is almost exactly the same in both countries. A powerful delegation of Brazilian lawmakers, journalists, and other victims of the regime came to D.C. to sound the alarm, and yet a hearing in the global human rights subcommittee was quashed by Democrats under pressure from vicious Brazilian authorities. However, the battle for freedom in both nations goes on.

​

