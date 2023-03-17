Gremio vs. Cruzeiro

For more better quality videos check out,

There's nothing quite like attending a soccer game in Brazil. The energy in the stadium is like lightning. The fans' enthusiasm for their team is so strong that they aren't allowed to mix with the other team's fans, or violence may erupt. This was my first time attending a Brazilian soccer game and it happened at Governor Magalhaes Pinto Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil.

