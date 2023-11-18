Quo Vadis





Nov 17, 2023





In this video we share The Second Coming of Christ According to Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich





Thank you!





Here is the prophetic vision of Blessed Anne Catherine:





“I see that when the Second Coming of Christ approaches, a bad priest [“pope” Francis] will do much harm to the Church.





When the time of the reign of Antichrist is near, a false religion will appear which will be opposed to the unity of God and His Church.





This will cause the greatest schism the world has ever known.





The nearer the time of the end, the more the darkness of Satan will spread on earth, the greater will be the number of the children of corruption, and the number of the just will correspondingly diminish…”





“They built a large, singular, extravagant church which was to embrace all creeds with equal rights: Evangelicals, Catholics, and all denominations, a true communion of the unholy with one shepherd and one flock.





There was to be a Pope, a salaried Pope, without possessions.





All was made ready, many things finished; but, in place of an altar, were only abomination and desolation.





Such was the new church to be, and it was for it that he had set fire to the old one; but God designed otherwise….”





“I came to the Church of Peter and Paul (Rome) and saw a dark world of distress, confusion, and corruption, through which shone countless graces from thousands of saints who there repose…”





“I saw the fatal consequences of this counterfeit church: I saw it increase; I saw heretics of all kinds flocking to the city.





I saw the ever-increasing tepidity of the clergy, the circle of darkness ever widening…”





Blessed Anne Catherine Emerich, an extraordinary mystical soul with terrible and great suffering received visions of Jesus' life.





The visions brought incredible details, not only of the life of Jesus, but also of Mary and many saints, and it is astonishing that although she never visited the holy land or read the Bible because she was ignorant.





Yet she brought details that were accurate, surprising numerous historians and archaeologists who have used her visions to uncover many treasures from the history of the church.





She died on February 9, 1824 (age 49) in Dülmen and was buried in the graveyard outside the town, with a large number of people attending her funeral.





Her grave was reopened twice in the weeks following the funeral, due to a rumor that her body had been stolen, but the coffin and the body were found to be intact.





In February 1975, Blessed Emmerich's remains were moved to the Holy Cross Church in Dülmen, Germany where they rest today.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSJ1oceMhzY