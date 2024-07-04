Britain goes to the Polls - Farage’s message to voters before heading to the polls

Cynthia.... Edit, Adding the election results, late afternoon US time, July 4:

JUST IN: Labour wins the parliamentary elections in Britain with 410 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, with the Conservatives (Sunak) in second place with only 131 seats, according to exit polls.

The Liberal Democrats come third in the UK elections with 61 out of 650 seats, and Farage's Reform UK is fourth with 13 seats.

Parliamentary elections have begun in the UK - Sunak may leave the post of prime minister

According to research by The Economist, more than 97% of voters believe that the majority of seats in parliament will go to the opposition Labor party, and only 1% believe in Sunak's conservative bloc.

Election results are expected on July 5.

Britain goes to the polls: Labour predicted to romp Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives

The UK looks set to elect Keir Starmer as its next PM as Britons head to the polls after 14 years of turbulent Conservative governance.

Many recent surveys show that the voters simply want a change, rather than backing the Labour Party - meaning Starmer would be entering office with a tall task to deliver.

Meanwhile, the Reform Party’s Nigel Farage is out in force to ensure he wins his first seat in parliament, a step, he says, towards truly shaking up British politics.

The video shows Farage’s last message to voters before heading to the polls.



