Oct 3, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Extraordinary Message to Medjugorje Visionary Ivan for October 2, 2023.





On Monday, October 2, visionary Ivan had a special apparition at the Blue Cross at 9 p m in Medjugorje.





Dear priests, dear friends in Christ.





This evening too I would like to briefly describe this meeting with the Madonna.





This evening too, Our Lady came to us joyful and happy.





She greets us all with her maternal greeting: "Praised be Jesus, my dear children."





Then Our Lady raises her gaze on all of us; with her hands outstretched she prays over all of us, in particular she prays over you sick people present, over you priests present at this meeting.





Then Our Lady pauses for a long time, praying particularly for the strong faith of the priests, for the perseverance of the priests, for the holiness of the priests.





Then Our Lady blesses everyone with her maternal blessing.

He blesses all of us equally.





I have recommended all of you your needs, your families, in particular all of you priests and you sick people present.





Then Our Lady continues to pray over all of us for a period of time.





In this prayer she left in the sign of the Light and the Cross, with her greeting: "Go in peace, my dear children".





The Following is Ivan’s description of the apparition of August 17, 2012 which is very similar to the October 2 message:





“Tonight, as every day after meeting with Our Lady, I would like to share with you what is the most important from tonight’s meeting with Her.





Tonight Our Lady came to us very joyful and happy and at the beginning as always She greeted us all with Her Motherly greeting, “Praised be Jesus, my dear children.”





Then Our Lady said:





‘Dear children, also today, in a special way I call you to pray for my priests, for my beloved; to pray for the bishops and for the Holy Father.





Pray, dear children, for my shepherds.





Pray more than ever.





The Mother prays together with you and is with you, therefore persevere in prayer and pray together with me for my intentions.





Thank you dear children, also today, for having responded to my call.’





Our Lady then for a while with Her arms extended, prayed over all of us here. In a special way She prayed over the sick present here.





She then blessed all of us with Her Motherly Blessing and blessed all religious articles brought for blessing.





I then recommended all of you, all your needs, all your intentions, all your families and especially all the sick.





Our Lady then continued to pray for a while, with Her arms extended, over all those present here.





Especially, for a while, She prayed for priests present and priests generally.





She then left in prayer, in an illuminated Sign of the Cross with a greeting, “Go in peace, my dear children.”





I would like to emphasize that tonight Our Lady called us all “more than ever” especially to pray for priests, the bishops and the Holy Father.”





Medjugorje is certainly an impressive phenomenon - although the Church has not yet officially recognized it - it attracts millions of pilgrims to this shrine in Herzegovina every year.





In 1993, Ivan married American Laureen Murphy with whom he has four children and lives between Boston and Medjugorje.





Visionary Ivan travels the world a lot and tells people about his extraordinary experience.





