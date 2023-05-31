The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! Standing On The Rock

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are
always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to
Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in
these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
He's called the Rock Of Ages for a reason Warriors Of Light!
Starting today, find out how and why no matter the circumstances, you are always on solid ground with our Lord and Savior working in and around you.
Soon worry will be a thing you can barely comprehend much less experience. Let's Rock!
Video credits:
The Gift | Christian Short Film
Stesha
https://www.youtube.com/@StephanieOnuffer
Degarmo & Key - Rock Solid
Make your playlist rock!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3OKiT6G
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3C4hhAw
From - Rockingtall
https://www.youtube.com/@Rockingtall
4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily
On US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net