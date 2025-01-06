BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Epiphany: Secrets From The Wise Men, Magi That The Last Generation Must Understand For The Last Days
On January 6th, Italians celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany with a national public holiday. Epiphany marks the end of the Christmas period and commemorates the presentation of the infant Jesus to the Magi, or three wise men.


The wise men had seen a mysterious light in the heavens upon that night when the glory of God flooded the hills of Bethlehem. As the light faded, a luminous star appeared, and lingered in the sky. It was not a fixed star nor a planet, and the phenomenon excited the keenest interest. That star was a distant company of shining angels, but of this the wise men were ignorant. Yet they were impressed that the star was of special import to them. They consulted priests and philosophers, and searched the scrolls of the ancient records. The prophecy of Balaam had declared, "There shall come a Star out of Jacob, and a Scepter shall rise out of Israel." Numbers 24:17. Could this strange star have been sent as a harbinger of the Promised One? The magi had welcomed the light of heaven-sent truth; now it was shed upon them in brighter rays. Through dreams they were instructed to go in search of the newborn Prince. DA 59.3 - DA 60.1


The Desire of Ages was written by Ellen White for christians worldwide to learn of Christ life.


#Epiphany

#Jan6

#WiseMen

#3WiseMen

#Dreams


Keywords
dreamsmaginativityellen whitethree wise menjan 6epiphanychrist birth3 wise mendesire of ages
