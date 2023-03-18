BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Barbara O-Neill - COMPASS - Part 34 - True Remedies Exercise -2-
PatchSDA
PatchSDA
100 followers
Follow
16 views • 03/18/2023

We continue to explore the importance of exercise - the forgotten remedy. To set goals that are reachable and not too strenuous and to have fun is key when you want to establish habits for your everyday training. And with habitual training our bodies improve, little by little, but with time with fantastic results. The amazing effects of rebounding (or trampolining) are presented. And as a bonus, Barbara also presents why barefoot shoes and barefoot running is beneficial.


Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon
