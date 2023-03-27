BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AAOSH Webinar: Prions, Viruses, Chronic Systemic Disease and Dentistry
William Nordquist
72 views • 03/27/2023

The lecture is broken into two parts; Part one, describes the background leading to the formation of the microbial imbalance starting in the mouth. This disparity leads to an over population of spirochetes in the oral dental plaque. Once spirochetes become overpopulated, they cause Immune suppression which results in the phenomenon called modern chronic disease. Part two, details the meat of the lecture concerning the interaction of spirochetes, viruses, prions, beta amyloid, their use as bioweapons, producing immune suppression, and chronic diseases. This lecture introduces the possibility of reversing these diseases, but the detail of reversal is revealed in previous material. The links to which are located below in the description.

Keywords
lyme diseasechronic diseaseprionsperiodontal diseasespirochetessphinx virus
