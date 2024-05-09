The day we saved 5 million black people!

"All I know is that the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan called Bobby Kennedy, me, Jack Lyons-Weiler, to his Chicago home, every doctor and scientist who cured these autistic problems, these cancers before. That's what our work always did.

Called us to his home December 18 2020, and asked, would you based on the data, Children's Health Defense, The HighWire, all we knew, would you or would you not inject this, recommend this for our people, our people, and we all sat there and I was the last one.

And I said "Absolutely not!” That day we saved 5 million black people!"

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/08/2024

Full interview with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v4tztwu-dr.-judy-mikovits-why-is-chris-cuomo-now.html