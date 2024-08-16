Judging by this second video (part 2), two Kozak armored vehicles from the column were “disassembled” by fire from a 30-mm 2A72 automatic cannon from a BTR-82A armored personnel carrier.



Footage of the destruction of a column of Ukrainian equipment by the 810th Marine Brigade in the Kursk region.

(First video, part 1) It can be seen how the vehicles that came under fire try to escape from the ambush site at high speed, but in the end, some of the vehicles are destroyed, some are damaged and abandoned by the retreating Ukrainian soldiers.

Both these videos are from yesterday.



