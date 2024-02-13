BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Putin Interview | Tucker's Putin interview DESTROYS Ukraine War narrative! Watch here for highlights | Biden is DONE!
02/13/2024

"Biggest news day EVER! Tucker's interview with Putin may turn out to be the most important interview in history. We will play all the highlights on today's show. | It's OVER for Biden. He sidesteps prosecution for classified documents by special counsel declaring him mentally incompetent to stand trial. So how can he be mentally competent to continue as President? | Biden further proves his mental incompetence at press conference defending his mental competence | Supreme Court appears poised to rule in favor of Trump as Thomas and Kavanaugh destroy Colorado's arguments | Trump easily wins Nevada caucus, and much more!


Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer


Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/



The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer


Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com


Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com


Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer


Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer"

paul davisuncancelledmorning news roundup
