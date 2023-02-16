There is a "Civilizational Clash" Happening...

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1122)

"When I see BLM in the street and they're tearing down statues... It's not about the founders, it's not about the 'promise of freedom', it's not about the constitution or any of that. It is about race. When they say this stuff about White privilege, they don't know anything about the founding, they don't know anything about our history. It's just plain racial antipathy."

"They don't like White people... If people are getting in your face and saying 'fuck you' for being White, 'we hate you for being White. Stop having kids'... There's a disconnect there. There's a problem. This is a civilizational clash, it's not an ideological clash. What's happening now is that these different populations are pouring into America, America's going through a demographic transformation and there is a lot of tension because of this. There's a lot of racial friction and tension because of it."

