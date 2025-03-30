There Is A God In Israel-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 30 2025

We live in a day and age where the saints, people who are born again by the shed blood of Jesus Christ on the cross, are being pushed to the breaking point and wearing out. The nightly news delivers nothing to us but wars and rumours of wars, and it appears that the wicked who compass us on every side are actually winning. But hold on now! Let me remind you of what David said to the massive and towering giant named Goliath who looked down upon him on the battle field. David said he was willing to fight him so that "that all the world may know there is a God in Israel". Today I bring you a message on defeating the Goliath in your life by fighting the good fight, finishing your course and keeping the faith because there is a God in Israel!